SIBU, Feb 23 — Authorities have deferred plans to allow shop owners to re-enter the collapsed shophouse at Jalan Pahlawan here to retrieve valuables after a preliminary assessment by the Public Works Department (JKR) deemed the structure critically unsafe, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government revealed that the preliminary report by JKR, based on an on-site inspection carried out on Feb 19, indicated worsening conditions, including cracks on the road surface.

He also did not rule out the possibility that the building would eventually have to be demolished, stressing that public safety is paramount.

Tiang told reporters this after a second emergency meeting here on Monday, involving the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), police, Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Sibu Resident’s Office, Sibu District Office, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), the eight shop owners and the architect of the original developer.

“Now, this afternoon, we discussed at length how to go about it, especially after SMC chairman Clarence Ting had met with the shop owners for a dialogue. Topping the list of the demands is for us to consider when and how to re-enter the building to retrieve their valuables,” said Tiang.

The Pelawan assemblyman explained that the meeting deliberated extensively on a “controlled retrieval protocol”, which would allow entry under strict safety supervision to retrieve certain valuables.

“That means, under a very safe and controlled setting, how we can re-enter the building to retrieve certain valuables for either the shop owners or the tenants,” he said.

However, after hearing the views of various agencies, especially Bomba and the police, the authorities decided to defer the plan.

“They have the same opinion that the building at the moment is still in a very unsafe condition. There are signs of sinking,” he said.

“A preliminary report by JKR, based on an on-site inspection carried out on Feb 19, indicated worsening conditions, including cracks on the road surface,” he disclosed, adding that according to the report, all major structural components were marked “red”.

“The condition of the roof, red. The condition of the beam, red. The condition of the wall, red. The condition of the floor, red. So basically, the building is critically unsafe.”

He added that it was agreed at the meeting that SMC would engage an independent structural engineer to investigate the cause of the failure and determine whether the condition would continue to pose a threat to public safety.

He added that a demolition order was being considered.

“And I advise the building owners, the issue of liability will then come as the final section. Because with the investigation report, if we manage to retrieve certain valuables from the building, I think we will have more answers as to the issue of liabilities.

“I urge the owners to bear with us, to be patient. It takes some time for us to engage the experts,” he said.

He also revealed that personnel from the Geoscience Department Sarawak are expected to visit the site this Friday (Feb 27) with scanning equipment to assess underground conditions.

To this end, Tiang called for a stop to unnecessary accusations and speculation, saying the authorities are there to provide the necessary support.