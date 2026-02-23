KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The National Hindu Temples Steering Committee Malaysia has unanimously endorsed a structured framework for the classification of temples into four categories to address the issue of unregistered Hindu temples nationwide.

The committee in a statement today said the decision was made during its second meeting held on February 21 at the headquarters of Malaysia Hindu Sangam in Petaling Jaya.

“The committee acknowledges that the issue of unregistered temples has increasingly become a national concern. If not managed properly, such matters may affect social harmony and could potentially pose broader national implications.

“In view of this, the committee is committed to working constructively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure responsible and balanced solutions. The committee emphasises that its mandate is not to arbitrarily register temples, but to assist temples in identifying the most appropriate and legally compliant pathway towards regularisation,” the statement said.

According to the statement, under the framework, temples in the green category possess complete and valid documentation, including gazette status and proper land ownership or approval and are considered fully regularised.

Meanwhile, temples in the yellow category are those that occupy land whether non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) land, private land, or their own land but have yet to obtain gazette status or proper land title documentation. The committee will assist these temples in applying for gazette status and pursuing regularisation procedures.

The orange category covers temples located on government land, land owned by government agencies, private land, or estate land, but have proper approval or agreements with the respective landowners.

“For such temples, the committee will explore options including facilitating the purchase of the land by the temple or assisting in securing RIBI land from the government,” the statement said.

Temples placed under the red category do not have documentation, approval, or agreements from the landowner and for these cases, the Committee will identify appropriate options, including the possibility of purchasing the land or merging with existing registered temples where feasible and practical.

“The committee reiterates that its guiding principle is to assist temples in finding the most practical, lawful, and sustainable solutions while safeguarding religious rights and maintaining national harmony,” it said.

In addition, the committee has agreed to provide support in legal, ritual (Agamam), and other technical aspects to ensure that solutions are comprehensive and respectful of religious sensitivities.

It noted that the committee has also resolved to pursue meetings with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and relevant ministers including the minister of national unity, the minister of housing and local government, and other related ministers or their representatives to facilitate coordinated governmental engagement on this matter.

“With regard to the temple survey currently being conducted, approximately 450 temples have responded to date, and submissions continue to be received. The committee urges all Hindu temples nationwide to complete and submit the survey form to enable the committee to take the necessary next steps in an organised and effective manner,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from member organisations comprising various Hindu bodies nationwide, as well as state assemblymen (Aduns) and representatives from political parties.

It said the attendance of elected representatives and political stakeholders reflects the bipartisan nature of this committee, united under one objective to address and resolve the issue of unregistered Hindu temples in Malaysia in a structured, lawful and sustainable manner.

“The National Hindu Temples Steering Committee remains committed to a bipartisan, inclusive, and solution-oriented approach in resolving this longstanding issue for the benefit of the Hindu community and the nation as a whole,” said the statement. — Bernama