KUANTAN, Feb 23 — The Pahang Palace has denied claims that the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is offering government financial aid to the public through social media.

Through a Facebook post by the Pahang Sultanate, the Palace stated it has detected the recirculation of several fake video clips produced using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. These videos feature a likeness of Al-Sultan Abdullah and claim to offer aid to the people.

“The public is advised not to spread these videos, not to trust any links or information contained within them, and to immediately report to the authorities if they receive any suspicious content,” the post stated.

The post also clarified that the Sultan of Pahang does not have any personal social media accounts. All official activities or royal addresses are only broadcast through the Pahang Sultanate’s Facebook platform, which currently has approximately 758,000 followers.

“On other social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, only the name ‘Kesultanan Pahang’ is used, while the official portal of the Pahang Palace is istanapahang.my,” according to the post. — Bernama