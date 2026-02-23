KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Putrajaya will wait for a detailed briefing from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) before deciding on Malaysia's response to new US trade tariffs.

The issue arose after US President Donald Trump administration recently imposed a temporary 10 per cent tariff on all imports, which was then raised to 15 per cent, following a key Supreme Court ruling striking down his use of emergency trade powers.

Speaking to reporters last night, Anwar confirmed that Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani had provided an initial explanation and that the matter would be discussed further at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“We will wait for the (Cabinet) meeting on Friday,” he said, adding that clarifications from the ministry were expected then.

Anwar added that MITI is currently studying the impact of the new tariffs and is coordinating with officials in Washington, DC, as well as with Malaysia’s Asean counterparts, to determine the most appropriate response.

The United States is Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner, with total trade between the two nations reaching approximately RM367 billion in 2025.

Johari previously said that Putrajaya is monitoring the shift in US trade policy, particularly in the context of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), which Malaysia has signed but not yet brought into force.