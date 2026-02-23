KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) has offered RM1.32 billion in financing to 878 Bumiputera companies under the strategy to scale up Bumiputera micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in selected strategic sectors, including high-value sectors, as of December 2025.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the financing was provided through the Bumiputera Expansion and Catalyst Fund (BECF) and Islamic Working Capital Project Financing (i-WCPF) programmes.

“During the same period, four Bumiputera companies in the high-technology sector received investments totaling RM58.1 million through the VentureTECH strategic investment fund.

“From the Bumiputera empowerment aspect, two Bumiputera companies were successfully listed on Bursa Malaysia, namely SumiSaujana Group Bhd on the ACE Market and Orkim Bhd on the Main Market, through strategic collaborations with government-linked and government-linked investment companies (GLC/GLICs),” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Mohd Shahar said this in response to a question from Senator Abdul Nasir Idris who wanted to know the progress of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35) initiative in strengthening Bumiputera economic competitiveness in high-value sectors.

He also said that the government is implementing various specific and targeted interventions under PuTERA35 and the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to enhance Bumiputera economic competitiveness, including scaling up MSMEs in high growth, high value (HGHV) industries and high-potential sectors.

This includes strengthening equity financing institutions, providing catalytic funds, and expanding access to alternative financing through Bumiputera-mandated agencies such as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), Teraju, VentureTECH, and Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas).

“The government has also consolidated Bumiputera investment institutions under Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera to strengthen governance coordination and investment impact.

“This enables domestic capital to be mobilised in a more integrated manner to support more inclusive and sustainable Bumiputera economic development in line with the Madani Economy aspirations,” he added. — Bernama