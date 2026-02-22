KUANTAN, Feb 22 — The Raub and Lipis divisions of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) announced the dissolution of their respective division committees effective yesterday.

Raub Bersatu chief Datuk Fakrunizam Ibrahim said that the decision was made due to a loss of trust and respect for the Bersatu leadership.

“Therefore, the entire Raub Bersatu division committee has officially dissolved today,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Also taking the same step was the Lipis Bersatu division, led by Nor Alias Ibrahim, who announced that the decision was reached after a special meeting of the division and branches in which it was unanimously decided to dissolve due to disappointment with the leadership of President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The turmoil that has been ongoing for almost a year is very disappointing. We see that the President has not succeeded in controlling the ongoing turmoil and has done nothing to restore the situation,” he said.

Previously, Bersatu had expelled 17 of its members, including several top leaders, four Members of Parliament, and two State Assemblymen for violating the party’s constitution. They still have the right to file an appeal within 14 days.

Additionally, it was reported that 22 Bersatu divisions have been dissolved nationwide following the party’s leadership crisis. — Bernama