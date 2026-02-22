SUNGAI PETANI, Feb 22 — The political performance of the Madani Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is capable of sustaining political stability and strengthening public confidence in the country’s leadership.

Kedah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the federal government has proven its ability to maintain political stability over the past three years, backed by increasingly positive economic indicators.

He noted that during this period, Malaysia has been led by only one Prime Minister, in contrast to the previous five years, which saw three changes in the nation’s top leadership.

“We do not become strong because others are in disarray...that is their business. We become strong when we build our own strength,” he said during a Kedah PKR MPN dialogue session with the media near here last night.

Saifuddin, who is also the Home Minister, said the party’s key challenge now is to effectively translate the government’s achievements into a clear and accessible communication narrative, enabling the people to better understand the benefits of retaining the current administration.

As Co-Chairman of the Kedah State Development Action Council, he said the public should assess the federal government’s performance, which continues to prioritise the state’s interests.

“As the opposition in Kedah, besides playing our role as a check and balance through constructive criticism, we will also present alternative proposals at the state level.

“The people can evaluate the federal government’s performance and its impact on the rakyat in this state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the party must better understand the dynamics of young voters, whose support can shift rapidly in the lead-up to elections.

“Young people are capable of making bold decisions. If issues are not addressed properly, it could create a wave that causes their support to swing easily.

“That is why it is important to ensure young voters understand the democratic and governance processes, so they choose leaders not merely based on party affiliation, but on performance and credibility,” he said. — Bernama