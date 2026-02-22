KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Police recorded 100 love scam cases involving losses amounting to RM3.5 million in January this year, an increase of five cases compared to January 2025.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the total losses, however, showed a 27 per cent drop from the RM4.9 million recorded in January 2025.

“Women continue to be the worst affected, accounting for 60 per cent of the total number of cases. A total of 72 per cent of all the victims are aged between 30 and 50,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to remain vigilant of such syndicates and to check with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Semak Mule portal at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my. — Bernama