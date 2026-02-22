KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A nine-year-old boy was found alone and drenched on the Kampung Parit Bugis bridge in Pontian this morning, moments before he told passersby that his father had fallen into the river.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Pontian district police chief Superintendent Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain said the boy was discovered by members of the public at 8.34am, his clothes soaked and no adult in sight.

According to him, the child said his 65-year-old father had disappeared after falling into the water while they were out fishing together.

“Initial investigations indicate the pair were fishing in the river when one of them (the father) fell in,” he said.

A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched soon after, involving the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Civil Defence Force and the Region Two Marine Police.

“Search efforts are ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course,” he added.