KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said there is no need for a new Malay political party at this time, urging all parties instead to reunite under a single umbrella to strengthen the community’s political standing.

According to Sinar Harian, the Umno vice-president said the internal turmoil engulfing Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) reflects the fragility of a relatively new party.

He added that Bersatu’s leadership appeared consumed by leadership tussles rather than focusing on the real needs and challenges facing Malaysians.

“We do not need to establish yet another Malay party. What is more important is to reunite the Malays under one large existing platform.

“We know how Bersatu was formed, and a new party may only lead to further division within the Malay community.

“Yes, this has happened to Umno too — but Umno is an old party, not a new one like Bersatu,” he told reporters at a press conference held in conjunction with the Back-To-School programme for the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency at Dewan Muafakat Bandar Seri Alam today.

This comes after media reports that Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and 16 Bersatu MPs are expected to join another political party — a so-called “new home” — next week.

Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hassan had said the new platform would also include Bersatu division chiefs who had already pledged their support for the Larut MP.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the defence minister, said that Umno remains open to accepting Bersatu members who wish to return.

“We should begin with unity first. Only then can we determine the future direction to ensure the Malays remain strong and united in facing various challenges,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Asked about the timing of state elections (PRN), the Kota Tinggi MP acknowledged that the ongoing fractures within Bersatu had affected the image and stability of Perikatan Nasional, making this “the best time” to hold polls.

“It certainly appears to be the right moment, but many other factors must be considered. Ultimately, that decision lies with the top leadership,” he said.