SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — A targeted and systematic approach to tuberculosis screening is seen as more effective than the implementation of comprehensive mandatory screening in addressing the current increase in cases, especially involving vulnerable and high-risk groups.

Head of the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences at Monash University Malaysia Brigadier General Professor Dr Mohd Arshil Moideen ® said the approach is more effective because medical resources are used precisely on those at highest risk, without creating fear that could cause patients to hide.

He said the Public Health Consensus 2026 did not support comprehensive mandatory screening for all citizens, but rather a targeted approach in high-risk locations and populations such as heavy smokers and diabetics because it was more practical and effective.

“Groups such as smokers and diabetics have a three-fold higher risk of developing active TB due to a weakened immune system

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends screening in populations with a disease prevalence rate of more than 0.5 per cent, but mandatory screening is only truly effective if there are guarantees of treatment and job security to prevent hidden transmission due to patients’ fear of coming forward,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin said the state government is committed to strengthening TB screening and treatment programme in a focused and inclusive manner.

She said the measures taken included active case detection in affected localities, isolation and treatment of patients at health facilities as well as monitoring compliance with treatment until the end of the period to ensure that the chain of infection can be broken.

“The cooperation of all parties including employers and the community is very important in ensuring that the targeted screening approach can be implemented effectively, thus curbing the spread of TB in a controlled and safe environment.

“The state government through the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) has taken comprehensive measures including active case detection in affected localities, isolation and treatment of patients at health facilities and monitoring treatment compliance until the end of the period,” she said.

Previously, Selangor state health director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin was reported to have said that groups at risk such as smokers, diabetics and chronic kidney patients need to be more aware of the threat of tuberculosis following 503 new cases of tuberculosis recorded during the fifth Epidemiology Week nationwide. — Bernama