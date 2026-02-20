PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF) is amending the Fisheries Regulations under Section 27 of the Fisheries Act 1985, namely the Fisheries (Control of Endangered Species of Fish) Regulations 1999, to include nine marine mammal species in the existing protection list.

In a statement yesterday, DOF director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the amendment aimed to strengthen regulatory aspects, protection and law enforcement against any form of threat, including bycatch and habitat disturbance.

He said the nine marine mammal species proposed for listing were Balaenoptera omurai, Peponocephala electra, Feresa attenuata, Tursiops aduncus, Stenella coeruleoalba, Stenella attenuata, Ziphius cavirostris, Steno bredanensis and Kogia sima.

He said all the species comprised whales and dolphins recorded in Malaysian waters, and required additional monitoring and protection to prevent the risk of population decline.

“In conjunction with International Marine Mammal Protection Day, the Department of Fisheries continues to strengthen its commitment to the conservation of the nation’s marine mammals through the development of the National Plan of Action (NPOA) for Dugong, which is based on the latest scientific findings as well as comprehensive and progressive improvements to the legal framework.

“Dugong (Dugong dugon) is an indicator species for the health of coastal marine ecosystems and is closely linked to the sustainability of seagrass beds that support fisheries productivity, coastal protection and blue carbon storage.

“The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List emphasises the need for integrated and continuous conservation efforts at the national level,” he said.

The amendment, he said, formed part of the DOF’s comprehensive approach to ensure integrated conservation of dugongs and other marine mammals, in line with the national biodiversity agenda and targets to expand marine protected areas by 2030.

“The DOF remains committed to strengthening marine resource governance through science-based approaches, field monitoring, research and strategic collaboration with various stakeholders,” he said.

In addition to strengthening domestic protection, Adnan said the initiative also supported compliance with international trade standards, including under the United States’ Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

“Although Malaysia is not directly subject to this law, countries exporting fisheries products to the United States must ensure their fisheries management systems and bycatch control measures are comparable to the marine mammal protection standards enforced by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),” he said.

According to Adnan, the ecosystem-based approach outlined in the NPOA for Dugong will focus on marine spatial management, empowering coastal communities, reducing bycatch risks and protecting critical habitats, including seagrass beds as part of the nation’s Blue Carbon assets. — Bernama