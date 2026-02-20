KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysia is committed to playing an active role in shaping a more equitable global artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said this commitment was reinforced following the recent official visit of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia, which has had a significant impact on the country’s digitalisation journey.

Gobind in his post on X said Malaysia was honoured to be invited to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI hosted in the Global South, describing it as a meaningful platform to advance inclusive and responsible AI development.

According to international media reports, the summit, which began on February 16 in New Delhi, brought together more than 35,000 global leaders from over 100 countries, including key figures in the global technology industry.

Gobind said the summit was anchored on three core principles — People, Planet and Progress — and moved beyond political statements towards tangible deliverables, cooperative frameworks and measurable outcomes at a time when the global AI gap is widening.

“The mission is clear; to ensure AI serves humanity, drive inclusive economic growth, foster people-centric innovation and protect our planet,” he said.

Gobind added that he looked forward to meaningful engagements at the summit and to bringing home valuable insights to further strengthen Malaysia’s digital transformation agenda.

The summit showcased practical AI solutions, technologies and applied developments across various sectors, including industry, finance, healthcare and security. — Bernama