KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 15 — A 35-year-old businessman lost RM100,900 after being duped by an online share investment scam syndicate that lured him with promises of high returns.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim received a WhatsApp message on Dec 16 last year from a male Indonesian client offering him a partnership in a share investment scheme.

To gain his trust, the suspect sent various photographs and documents purportedly showing profits.

Drawn by the promise of lucrative returns, the businessman made 15 transactions totalling RM100,900 into 15 different accounts as instructed between Dec 17, 2025 and Jan 24.

“Besides exhausting his savings, he also sold five motorcycles and borrowed money from friends and close relatives to finance the so-called investment today.

“He lodged a police report at 6.07 pm yesterday after failing to receive any of the promised returns. Attempts to contact the suspect were unsuccessful.” Azli said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. Police have urged the public to remain cautious of investment offers that promise unusually high returns and to verify schemes before committing any funds. — Bernama