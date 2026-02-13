KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysia’s economy grew by 5.2 per cent in 2025 on account of strong domestic demand and favourable exports exceeding the forecast range of 4-4.8 per cent, said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

BNM governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the Malaysian economy also advanced by 6.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven mainly by domestic demand.

“Growth in household spending was higher, driven by positive labour market conditions and income-related policy support.

“The strong investment growth was underpinned by stronger machinery and equipment spending, particularly for data centres, and ongoing implementation of multi-year projects by both the private and public sectors,” it said. — Bernama

