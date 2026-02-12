IPOH, Feb 12 — A woman charged with criminal assault against the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day celebrations last August filed a representation to have the charge dropped last Friday.

Nurhaswani Afni Mohamad Zorki’s lawyer, Zulzarif Zakuan, said the representation was submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers on February 6.

“The defence and prosecution are still discussing the best way forward, as this case involves public interest. The decision on the representation is still pending,” he said. Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan has adjourned the case to April 1, he added.

On October 8 last year, the Magistrate’s Court here rejected a guilty plea from the accused, who allegedly tried to attack Sultan Nazrin in front of Dewan Bandaran Ipoh, Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab, at 8.20am on August 31, 2025.

Nurhaswani Afni, 41, is charged under Section 352 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both upon conviction.

Previously, on September 8, she appeared in the same court, but no plea was recorded as she was ordered to undergo an assessment and one-month monitoring at Hospital Bahagia under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code. — Bernama