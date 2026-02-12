PUTRAJAYA, Feb 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a director-general and a director of a government agency on suspicion of conspiring to misappropriate funds amounting to about RM900,000.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued a five-day remand order against both suspects until February 16, following MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court this morning.

According to sources, the two men, both in their 50s, were detained at around 1pm yesterday when they appeared at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to provide statements.

“Initial investigations found that the suspects are believed to have abused their positions by diverting financial allocations at their workplace totalling about RM900,000 for personal gain,” the source said.

The suspects are also alleged to have submitted false claims and documents containing fabricated details worth about RM60,000 to perform umrah while attending official duties in Jeddah between January 29 and February 4 last year.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 and Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009, as well as offences under the Penal Code relating to dishonest misappropriation of property and criminal breach of trust.