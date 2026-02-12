KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — A Parti Warisan leader has urged the federal government to clarify the scope and implications of India’s proposal to open a consulate in Kota Kinabalu, amid mixed reactions from Sabahans over the move.

Warisan Sepanggar deputy division chief Norazmi Alimat said many Sabahans, particularly youths, are concerned about India’s proposal to open a consulate in Sabah, citing security, sovereignty and constitutional rights under MA63.

“To date, Sabah continues to face serious challenges such as illegal immigration, Esszone security concerns, and social and economic pressures on local communities. Sabah youths in particular fear that any decision made without careful planning could affect job opportunities, social security and the future of coming generations.

“I would like the federal government to explain to the state the scope, function and implications of this suggestion, and to hold a public forum involving youths and Sabahans before any decision is made,” he said.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Norazmi said that the objections and concerns raised by Sabahans are legitimate in a democratic context and grounded in law. Sabahans, especially youths, are not opposed to international relations, but demand a fair, transparent process that respects Sabah’s status as an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia.

His concerns echoed that of some social media users who questioned why India is opening a consulate in Sabah, pointing out that the Philippines — which has a large number of citizens living in the state — does not.

Others expressed worries about a possible influx of foreign nationals, noting that Sabah is already dealing with issues from a large number of legal and illegal migrants in the state.

On February 7, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to establish a consulate in Kota Kinabalu during his official visit to Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim fully supported the move.

Meanwhile, the National Consumer Foundation Malaysia Sabah chapter welcomed the development, describing it as a strategic economic opportunity rather than merely a diplomatic expansion.

Its president, David Chan, said the move could boost investment flows, industrial cooperation, tourism growth and people-to-people ties between Sabah and India.

“We view this development as a milestone that reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising Sabah’s economic growth and international engagement,” he said in a statement today.

Chan said India, one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, offers vast potential for Sabah in sectors such as manufacturing and industrial development, technology and the digital economy, renewable energy, agriculture and food security, tourism, and education exchanges.

Chan said the foundation believes the consulate would attract more Indian investors, encourage joint ventures and industrial expansion, and create job opportunities for Sabahan youths.

He added that it would also facilitate smoother business processes and trade documentation, while strengthening Sabah’s position as a regional economic gateway in Borneo

“This initiative demonstrates that Sabah is no longer on the periphery but is increasingly becoming a focal point in Malaysia’s international diplomacy and economic strategy,” he said.

Sabah has attracted a sizable number of Indian tourists and is targeting the arrival of 13,000 tourists from India this year, following steady growth from the market over the past two years.

Sabah welcomed around 9,000 Indian tourists in 2024, with arrivals rising to nearly 12,000 in 2025.