SEREMBAN, Feb 11 — Two men died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with the rear of a lorry that had stopped on the emergency lane at kilometre 254.6 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound around midnight yesterday.

Seremban district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim, said the accident, which occurred at about 12.30am, involved a motorcycle and a lorry carrying plastic goods, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Preliminary investigations found that the motorcycle, ridden by a 23-year-old man with a 24-year-old male pillion, was travelling from Seremban to Melaka.

“When they arrived at the scene, the motorcycle, travelling in the left lane, is believed to have lost control before hitting the right rear of the lorry, which had stopped in the emergency lane due to engine trouble.

“As a result of the collision, the rider sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pillion passenger died while receiving treatment in the Red Zone at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban,” Azahar said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and investigations are ongoing.