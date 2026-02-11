KUANTAN, Feb 11 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd has appointed Maxis Berhad (Maxis) as the 4G and 5G mobile network infrastructure provider along the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) route, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced.

He said the move would optimise infrastructure usage while allowing service providers to focus on enhancing user experience and service quality.

“This collaboration marks another significant step in the government’s efforts to build the nation’s digital future, in tandem with large-scale physical infrastructure development, particularly high-impact projects such as the ECRL.”

Fahmi said this at the special launch of the ECRL Project’s Golden Train (EMU & E-Loco) and the presentation of appointment letters to the project’s mobile network infrastructure provider at KotaSAS Station here today.

The launch was graced by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Ministry of Transport secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, as well as Pahang Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will adopt a collaborative approach involving the country’s five major mobile network operators based on infrastructure-sharing principles.

“The initiative aligns with the government’s policy of ‘Where There Is a Road, There Is Internet’ aimed at ensuring connectivity along roads, highways and key transport corridors, including the ECRL route,” he said.

He also noted that a Multi-Operator Core Network will be introduced and shared with other service providers such as CelcomDigi, Telekom Malaysia and YTL.

The integrated approach, he said, is expected to benefit ECRL passengers and strengthen network coverage along the corridor, including urban centres, transit-oriented developments, suburban and rural areas.

“Upon completion of the network infrastructure, Maxis, CelcomDigi, U Mobile, YTL, and Telekom Malaysia will be able to provide 4G and 5G services to ECRL passengers in compliance with the Mandatory Standards on Quality of Service (MSQoS),” he added. — Bernama