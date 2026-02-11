IPOH, Feb 11 — An abandoned factory used to store old furniture and clothing along Jalan Perindustrian Kamunting Raya in Kamunting, near Taiping, was damaged in a fire last night, with about 35 per cent of the building destroyed.

In a statement, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firefighters from the Kamunting fire station arrived five minutes after the department received an emergency call at 9.54 pm.

He said the fire involved a vacant Class A factory with three blocks covering an area of about 249 metres by 82 metres. Firefighters found the blaze in Block C, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Sabarodzi said the operation involved personnel from the Taiping, Batu Kurau and Trong Fire and Rescue Stations, with assistance from the Parit Buntar, Bagan Serai, Kuala Sepetang, Kuala Kurau and Lembah Beriah Volunteer Fire Brigades.

“The operations commander carried out an initial assessment before firefighters began extinguishing the blaze using hose lines from the Kamunting engine, supported by water supplied from a nearby hydrant and a water tanker,” he said.

The fire was brought under control at 11.16 pm, and the operation ended at 1.30 am today. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama