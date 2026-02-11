KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The government interprets Article 6.2 of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) in a manner consistent with good governance practices, the principles of fair competition in commercial activities, and Malaysia’s international obligations.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said all commitments under ART are interpreted in alignment with the Federal Constitution, domestic legislation and national socio-economic policies.

“However, this clause does not impose an absolute prohibition on all forms of government support.

“Government assistance that is specifically provided to fulfil public service obligations is permitted,” MITI said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat published on the Parliament website yesterday.

This includes national development requirements, security needs and social considerations, which are allowed as they are not regarded as non-commercial assistance that unfairly distorts competition.

MITI was responding to a question from Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN–Bachok) on how the government interprets and implements Article 6.2 of the Malaysia–US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. — Bernama