KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — A total of 327 suspects were shot dead by police in 193 incidents across Malaysia between 2015 and 2025, Parliament was told today.

The figures were disclosed in response to a question from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, who asked the Home Ministry to provide a breakdown of cases by nationality, ethnicity, state, and whether any officers had faced legal action.

The ministry explained that such shootings typically occurred when officers confronted armed or aggressive suspects, or when immediate action was required to protect public safety and prevent loss of life or property.

Yearly breakdown

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) recorded fluctuating numbers over the decade:

2015: 21 cases

2016: 32 cases

2017: 23 cases

2018: 26 cases

2019: 16 cases

2020: 8 cases

2021: 11 cases

2022: 6 cases

2023: 5 cases

2024: 25 cases

2025: 20 cases

Nationality and ethnicity

Malaysians accounted for the majority of fatalities at 172, followed by Indonesians (68), Vietnamese (24), Filipinos (23), and smaller numbers from Myanmar, Africa, Bangladesh, and Thailand. In 27 cases, the suspects’ identities could not be determined.

Among Malaysians, Indians made up the largest group at 78, followed by Malays (43), Chinese (40), and Bumiputera (11).

State-level data

Selangor recorded the highest number of incidents at 47, followed by Sabah (33) and Penang (21). Other states reported fewer cases, with Perlis registering just one over the decade.

No legal action against police

The ministry confirmed that no police officers have faced legal action in connection with these shootings since 2015, despite calls for greater accountability.