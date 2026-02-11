PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Malaysia’s Government-initiated discussion paper on Third-Party Funding has been accepted by the Commonwealth Secretariat and listed as an official agenda item at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting (CLMM) 2026, marking a first for the country at the Commonwealth level.

The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU) said the paper was presented during the meeting held in Nadi, Fiji, from Feb 9 to 10.

“Malaysia emphasised the importance of a balanced framework that supports access to justice while ensuring clear and transparent regulation to manage conflicts of interest and safeguard the integrity of dispute resolution,” it said in a statement today.

The meeting brought together Commonwealth law ministers, attorneys-general and senior legal officials to deliberate on contemporary legal and governance challenges.

Held under the theme “Anchoring Justice in Changing Tides: Strengthening the Rule of Law for a Resilient Future,” CLMM 2026 highlighted the need for resilient legal systems capable of responding to technological change, cross-border risks and evolving societal expectations while upholding democratic values and human rights.

Malaysia was represented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

BHEUU said the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) also shared updates on Malaysia’s recent legal reforms, including amendments to the Arbitration Act 2005, the Code of Practice for Third-Party Funding 2026, and the disclosure framework under the AIAC Rules 2026, which collectively promoted transparency and responsible funding practices.

It added that reform priorities under the Kerangka Akauntabiliti Madani 2026 framework, aimed at strengthening accountability, improving access to justice and enhancing public confidence in legal institutions, were also outlined during the meeting.

The reforms, previously announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, include the proposed separation of the Attorney-General and Public Prosecutor roles, the introduction of a 10-year term limit for the Prime Minister, the establishment of a National Ombudsman and the forthcoming Freedom of Information Act.

BHEUU noted that Malaysia also contributed to discussions on legal responses to misinformation and disinformation, as well as the responsible use of artificial intelligence in justice systems.

“Malaysia looks forward to continued collaboration with Commonwealth partners in advancing practical and forward-looking legal solutions,” it added. — Bernama