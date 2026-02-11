TANGKAK, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a man who is wanted in connection to a previous house break-in involving stolen underwear in a residential area here last week.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said that a team of plainclothes policemen arrested the 36-year-old suspect at a residential area here at 5am yesterday.

He said the suspect’s eventual arrest was a result of police intelligence gathering and surveillance.

“Police had previously received information regarding a viral video showing a man breaking into a house and stealing the undergarments.

“Following the incident, a police report was also made by an individual and efforts were made to track down the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Roslan said the suspect also had previous records related to crime and drugs.

“The suspect was allegedly involved in the incident of breaking into a house and stealing underwear from the yard.

“The act was captured in a video footage and was circulated on social media on February 1,” he said.

Police have since remanded the suspect for four days, starting yesterday until February 12, to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which provides for a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine or both.