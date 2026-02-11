KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has busted another syndicate operation involving the transmission of Fake Base Transceiver Stations (Fake BTS) in an operation around Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru, Johor.

In a statement today, MCMC said the operation was carried out following intelligence received as well as technical monitoring and network analysis by the commission, which detected patterns of telecommunications network interception and the dissemination of fake short messaging service (SMS) messages to users.

“In a joint operation conducted with telecommunications service providers today, enforcement officers identified an individual and a vehicle used as a platform to transmit Fake BTS signals.

“Checks at the location confirmed the use of unapproved communication devices capable of intercepting legitimate networks and transmitting fake SMS directly to users’ devices in the surrounding area,” the statement said.

MCMC said information obtained also indicated that the individual involved had been recruited to operate the Fake BTS device through a job offer with daily pay, a tactic used by syndicates to expand their operations without exposing the actual structure of their network.

The discovery further confirmed the existence of syndicate networks targeting users in public hotspots, heightening the risk of fraud and threatening the integrity of the national telecommunications system.

“This case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

“For offences under Section 239 of Act 588, a person convicted may be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for up to 10 years or both.

“For offences under Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, offenders may be fined up to RM300,000 or imprisoned for up to three years or both,” the statement said.

MCMC stressed that it would not compromise on any misuse of communications networks by irresponsible syndicates and that technical monitoring and enforcement efforts would continue to be intensified to protect users and ensure the security and reliability of the national communications network. — Bernama