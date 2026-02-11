KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to law reform, institutional integrity and international legal cooperation at the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting (CLMM) 2026 held in Fiji from February 9 to 10.

In a statement issued by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU), Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said she had concluded her official participation at the biennial meeting, which brought together Commonwealth law ministers, attorneys-general and senior legal officials to deliberate on contemporary legal and governance challenges.

At the meeting, Malaysia presented, for the first time at the Commonwealth level, a government-initiated discussion paper on Third-Party Funding, which was accepted by the Commonwealth Secretariat and listed as an official agenda item

“Malaysia emphasised the need for a balanced framework that supports access to justice while ensuring transparent regulation to manage conflicts of interest and safeguard the integrity of dispute resolution,” said the statement.

The Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) also shared updates on Malaysia’s recent amendments to the Arbitration Act 2005 (Act 646), the Code of Practice for Third-Party Funding 2026 and the disclosure framework under the AIAC Rules 2026, all aimed at promoting transparency and responsible funding practices.

Malaysia also shared its ongoing reform priorities under the ‘Kerangka Akauntabiliti Madani 2026’, which focuses on strengthening accountability, improving access to justice and enhancing public confidence in legal institutions, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

These include the proposed separation of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles, the introduction of a 10-year term limit for the Prime Minister, the establishment of a National Ombudsman and the forthcoming Freedom of Information Act.

Held under the theme “Anchoring Justice in Changing Tides: Strengthening the Rule of Law for a Resilient Future,” the meeting underscored the importance of resilient legal systems in addressing technological change, cross-border risks and evolving societal expectations while upholding democratic values and human rights.

“Malaysia also contributed to discussions on legal responses to misinformation and disinformation, as well as the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in justice systems, advocating balanced approaches that safeguard due process, transparency and the integrity of legal proceedings,” the statement said.

Azalina was accompanied by Solicitor General II Datuk Seri Umar Saifuddin Jaafar, as well as officials from the BHEUU, the Attorney General’s Chambers, and the AIAC. — Bernama