GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — A private school in Straits Quay will be managing a public football field in Straits Green but the field will still be open to public during certain hours, said state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

The state exco for infrastructure and transport said the state government had agreed to let the school fence up and upgrade the football field for its use but that the field will be open to public after school hours and on weekends.

“If we look at the condition of the field, the maintenance is not in tip top condition so what we are doing now, it is not exactly privatisation, it is a deal with the school that they will maintain it and they have access to it during school hours,” he said.

He said during normal school hours, between 8am and 4pm on weekdays, the field is not being used by the public as they will also be in school or at work.

“The deal is that the school will spend about RM450,000 to put up fencing and upgrade the field, and they will continue to maintain it in good condition so they can use it during school hours,” he said.

The location of the field labelled as soccer field.

He stressed that the field will be open to the public on weekends and after school hours, after 4pm, so there was really no issues in this matter.

“We have also organised dialogue sessions with residents there since last year and they do not have any problems with it,”he said.

He added that it was always ‘outsiders’ or certain groups that spread misinformation on such matters to give the wrong perceptions.

Zairil was asked to comment on claims by Tanjung Bungah Residents Association (TBRA) that the state plans to privatise the field that measured about 49 metre by 32 metre.

TBRA has labelled it as a dangerous precedent for the state to privatise a public open space as it could mean taking away such spaces from the public.

The group is planning to hold a protest against the decision on Thursday.

Zairil also confirmed that the state has agreed to let the school set up a water sports area at the beachfront near the school, which is also near the field.

“It’s a small area for water sports activities but this is also open to public,” he said.