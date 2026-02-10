JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10 — A former engineer claimed trial in two courts here today with six counts of attempted robbery of a jeweller and possession of a dangerous weapon at a shopping mall here earlier this month.

The accused, Teo Chun Siong, 41, pleaded not guilty after all charges were read out separately before Magistrate A. Shaarmini and two Sessions Court judges, Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail and Mohd Zamir Suhaimee.

In the Magistrate’s Court, Teo, who is a former engineer, was charged with attempting to rob a jeweller at the Paradigm Mall Shopping Centre at 5pm on February 6.

He was charged under Section 393 of the Penal Code for attempting to commit robbery, which carries a maximum prison term of seven years and a fine upon conviction.

In two separate Sessions Court proceedings, Teo was also charged with five counts of possessing a hammer and several knife blades between 5.30pm and 6pm in front of the jeweller’s premises and in the parking lot of the same shopping centre on the same date.

He was charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 (Act 357).

The accused faces a prison sentence of not less than five years and not more than ten years in addition to caning.

All three courts allowed the accused to be granted bail with a total amount of RM41,000.

The courts also set March 3 for mention.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam, Shamira Mohd Luthfi Ismail and R. Navina.

The accused was represented by defence counsels, Muhammad Mohd Nasir and Ahmad Yusri Ahmad Fuad.

Last Saturday, it was reported that the Johor Bahru North police had arrested a man and seized jewellery worth more than RM158,000 from an attempted robbery inside of a popular shopping centre.