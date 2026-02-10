BESTARI JAYA, Feb 10 — The Selangor state government has not set any specific changes to operating hours for civil servants during Ramadan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

He said existing flexible working arrangements would continue based on current needs and circumstances, while any further decision on changes would be discussed with state secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

“Any decision on specific changes will be made later as arrangements for civil servants fall under the state secretary’s jurisdiction. We will organise this as best as possible,” he told a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bestari Large-Scale Solar Project here today.

Amirudin said the matter requires careful consideration as some departments must operate continuously and cannot be granted flexible hours due to the critical services they provide to the public.

He cited the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), which must ensure sufficient raw water supply, noting that any disruption would have a major impact on the public. — Bernama