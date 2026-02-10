KANGAR, Feb 10 — An assistant administrative officer and a senior administrative assistant from a state department were remanded for five days starting today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a probe into alleged false diesel supply claims totalling RM114,000 between 2023 and 2024.

An MACC source confirmed that the remand order for the two men, aged 43 and 37, was granted by Kangar High Court Senior Assistant Registrar Mohd Amiruldin Roslan, following an application by the Perlis MACC today.

The source stated that two contractor companies are believed to have submitted false claims for the supply and delivery of diesel fuel to the department, namely 14,000 litres valued at over RM50,000 in 2023, and 16,000 litres valued at over RM60,000 in 2024.

However, he said initial investigations suggest the two civil servants used the companies to submit the claims despite the actual supply not being completed.

They are also suspected of authenticating the receipt of the supply on government orders for payment purposes, the source added.

Both were arrested around 5 PM yesterday while giving statements at the Perlis MACC Office.

Perlis MACC Director Mohd Nor Adha Ab Gani confirmed the arrests, stating that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama