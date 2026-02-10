KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Trade outcomes and regional security following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia, as well as the latest status of tuberculosis (TB) clusters, are among the issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Based on the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, questions on Modi’s visit, joint measures by Malaysia and India in response to the implementation of United States tariffs, as well as efforts to restore democracy and peace in Myanmar, will be raised by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) to the Foreign Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time.

At the same session, Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Kuala Langat) will ask the Health Minister to state the latest status of tuberculosis clusters by state and the number of active cases still under monitoring, as well as specific control measures in high-risk institutions such as boarding schools and prisons.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will ask the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability about the factors behind the government’s ban on the import of electronic waste (e-waste) effective February 4, and the ministry’s actions to dispose of e-waste previously brought in illegally.

During the question-and-answer session, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timor) will pose a question to the Transport Minister on the status of ticket sales and the number of additional Electric Train Service (ETS) and Ekspres Timuran tickets by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive seasons.

Also listed is a question by Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) to the Home Minister on the ministry’s proposal to expunge the records of former prisoners to help facilitate their employment.

The sitting will continue with the winding-up session of the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the relevant ministries. — Bernama