KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Bilateral relations between Malaysia and India continue to be strengthened through expanded strategic cooperation across trade, high technology, tourism, cybersecurity and regional security.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the recent official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia reflects both nations’ commitment to deepening ties, following the elevation of relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partner status in 2024.

“Trading with India benefits Malaysia, as India imports a large volume of goods from us, mainly palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and semiconductors.

“We also import semiconductors and industrial goods from India. This forms a strong foundation for Malaysia-India relations,” he said during question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) on trade outcomes and regional security following the Indian PM’s visit, as well as potential joint measures the countries could take regarding US tariff policies and efforts to restore democracy and peace in Myanmar.

Touching on security matters, Mohamad noted that Malaysia and India operate the same type of fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi, creating opportunities for cooperation in maintenance, repair and overhaul.

He added that initiatives are underway to coordinate and streamline essential facilities for tourists traveling between the two countries, with 1.56 million Indian visitors arriving in Malaysia last year.

Mohamad also highlighted that both nations have expressed a shared commitment to restoring political stability and peace in Myanmar.

He pointed out that India shares a land border of over 1,640 km with Myanmar, while Malaysia has been impacted by the arrival of more than 200,000 Rohingya refugees across the country, including in Langkawi. — Bernama