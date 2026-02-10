PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will lead a Malaysian delegation on a three-day working visit to Jakarta from today until February 12.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) said in a statement today that the visit reflects the Malaysian government’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Indonesia, particularly in strategic energy sector cooperation focused on the clean energy transition and regional sustainability.

“During the visit, Fadillah is scheduled to serve as a panel member at the High-Level Asean Climate Forum (ACF) on February 11, which will be themed ‘Asean Climate Diplomacy’.

“Malaysia’s participation demonstrates the country’s firm commitment to addressing climate change challenges while reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in shaping Asean’s climate diplomacy direction,” the statement said.

Fadillah is also scheduled to meet with Indonesia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Energy, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, to explore opportunities for strategic cooperation and investment in the sustainable energy sector.

PETRA added that Fadillah will attend a dinner session and hold a meeting with the Speaker of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly, Ahmad Muzani, as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties.

“In line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, this working visit reflects a progressive approach to energy sector diplomacy and the government’s commitment to reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a key strategic partner in the energy transition agenda and regional collaboration,” the statement said. — Bernama