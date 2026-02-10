KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government today launched a national policy to accelerate Digital Automation and Technological Advancement (DATA) across the public sector, describing it as a critical step towards building a data-driven government and positioning Malaysia as an AI-driven nation by 2030.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the policy provides the backbone for long-term digital transformation, stressing that artificial intelligence and innovation cannot be developed without strong data governance.

“Digital transformation is not something we plan for two or three months. This is long-term work. AI is based on data, and data must be digital if we want to make better decisions as a government,” he told reporters after the launch.

“When decisions are made based on data, we can make them faster, reduce wastage, target better without wasting money, and improve how we work,” he added.

Gobind said the Digital Ministry, which was only recently established, had to learn quickly how to drive digital transformation across the country, including addressing legacy issues such as non-digital records and fragmented data systems across agencies.

“When we audited the data, we found that a lot of it was still non-digital — written records, audio and visual materials. These are also data. If they are not digitised, agencies may end up sharing books and files instead of usable data,” he said.

He said the policy was developed in line with the prime minister’s vision of strengthening governance and reducing wastage through better use of technology.

“As Malaysians, we know the emphasis from the prime minister is on governance — how to avoid wastage and deliver public services with better quality and timeliness. Data-driven government helps us do that,” he said.

Jabatan Digital Negara (JDN) director-general Nik Zalbiha Nik Mat said the policy establishes a national framework to ensure all government agencies work in tandem, while enabling collaboration with the private sector.

“This is a national framework to ensure agencies work together. It is critical that the policy is practical and reflects the realities on the ground,” she said, adding that the policy was developed through workshops and committee-level discussions, and aligned with the Data Sharing Act 2025 (Act 864).

Nik Zalbiha said the policy focuses on four key thrusts: implementing full digital administration, enabling data sharing in a controlled but secure manner, strengthening public sector governance, and nurturing a seamless digital culture.

She added that the policy also addresses key structural elements such as data digitisation management, security, infrastructure and digital data literacy within the public sector.

“This is about building a strong central data-sharing and collection point to ease service delivery, save time, improve transparency and accountability, and support environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage,” she said.

Nik Zalbiha said the My Government Data Exchange (MyGDX) platform adopts a whole-of-government approach to data sharing and integration.

To date, MyGDX has been implemented across 81 agencies and public sector agencies, integrating 49 systems.

She said MyGDX 2.0 is expected to be expanded to about 300 agencies, with the aim of breaking down silos and enabling faster, safer data sharing supported by strong government-mandated infrastructure.

Gobind said the ministry had also established a Data Authority, which will evolve into a Data Commission, to oversee data governance, safety, storage, sharing mechanisms and potential monetisation of data, as well as prepare the government for emerging technologies.

“This policy is the backbone of a digitally driven nation. Today is the start of real digital transformation, and the impact must be felt by the public,” he said.