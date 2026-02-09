KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Australian pasta manufacturer San Remo Macaroni Company Pty Ltd has clarified that all its products officially distributed in Malaysia are halal-certified and comply with recognised halal standards.

In a statement, the company said products sold locally through its appointed distributor, GBA Corporation Sdn Bhd, are certified halal by the Islamic Co-ordinating Council of Victoria (ICCV), a foreign halal certification body recognised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

San Remo added that its manufacturing facility has been audited, operates in compliance with halal requirements, and is a pork-free site.

The clarification comes after Jakim on January 31 stated that the La Pasta Carbonara Flavour Pasta and Sauce product by San Remo does not carry a halal certificate issued by Jakim.

Jakim’s director-general, Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee, noted that the product is not sold in Malaysia and its packaging does not display the halal logo from any foreign halal certification body recognised by Jakim, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today.

San Remo said the specific carbonara product is not marketed, sold, or distributed in Malaysia through its official channels, including GBA Corporation.

“With more than 90 years of experience in food manufacturing and distribution, San Remo remains committed to maintaining halal integrity,” the company said. It encouraged consumers to choose products certified halal either by Jakim or by foreign halal certification bodies recognised by Jakim, and to refer to official Jakim guidance when verifying halal status.

Jakim has said it will continue monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and work closely with Brunei authorities to obtain further information on the product, following a report that DNA from pork was found in the item.

The authorities have also advised the public to check labels and product contents carefully before purchasing and to prioritise products with recognised halal certification.