TAPAH, Feb 9 — A total of 294 People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) personnel will be stationed at selected rest and service (R&R) areas and toll plazas to enhance traffic control initiatives following an expected surge of up to 2.2 million vehicles per day in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration on February 17.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) Operations general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said this is to avoid congestion at popular locations due to the expected spike in the number of vehicles along the North-South Expressway from Feb 12.

“Some of the areas expected to experience a surge of visitors are large-scale R&Rs, such as Tapah, Gurun and Seremban,” he said at a media conference in conjunction with the PLUS Central Region Media Tour at the Tapah R&R here today.

He added that PLUS would also improve infrastructure facilities, including toilets, surau and parking, at several other stops to ensure drivers do not stop at certain R&Rs only.

As such, he encouraged road users to plan their journey and to fully capitalise on alternative facilities away from R&R areas, including basic amenities provided near junctions after the toll plazas.

He also said this year’s expected surge in traffic flow is because the Chinese New Year celebration falls in mid-week, followed by school holidays and the beginning of Ramadan.

PLUS also expects traffic flow to reach its peak from Feb 12 to Feb 14 when vehicles head out from the Klang Valley, and from Feb 20-21 when vehicles head back to the Klang Valley. — Bernama