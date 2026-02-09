KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Malaysia’s diplomatic role as a facilitator in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, and its implications for the country’s international credibility, are among the matters scheduled for discussion in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the issue will be raised by Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam), who will direct his question to the Foreign Minister during the oral question-and-answer session beginning at 10 am.

At the same sitting, Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa (PH-Sekijang) will ask the Prime Minister about the latest status and the official date for the operation of the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system in Putrajaya, following the completion of its pilot phase.

The former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) will also seek details of plans to expand the next phase of the route to ensure more efficient first- and last-mile connectivity to government complexes and existing transport stations, in a bid to reduce traffic congestion in the federal administrative capital.

Meanwhile, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security about high-impact projects implemented and those underway nationwide, including their scope, locations and allocations, as well as government initiatives under the National Food Security programme.

The sitting is also scheduled to continue with the tabling of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Bill 2026 for first reading by the Home Minister, followed by ministerial winding-up speeches on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address. — Bernama