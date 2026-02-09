JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 9 — The Johor government is scheduled to conduct cloud seeding in the state following the low water levels in several dams due to a dry spell.

The cloud seeding will be concentrated at the Machap Dan, Upper Layang Dam and several other water catchment areas this Wednesday.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the cloud seeding was an effort to contain the water supply problems in Kluang and Pontian.

He said the decision was made after consultation with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

“This is expected to resolve the issue of water supply disruptions by next week just in time before the Chinese New Year holidays.

“The cloud seeding is expected to start by Wednesday to resolve the water level issues as soon as possible,” he told reporters after the Johor Dialogue 2026 at the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Tower in Bukit Senyum here today.

Mohamad Fazli was responding to the water supply disruptions in Kluang and Pontian that was announced yesterday.

According to state water utility concern, Ranhill SAJ, the water disruption was due to the Machap Dam water level showing a decrease following the prolonged dry season.

Mohamad Fazli said consumers in Pontian and Kluang receive their water supply from the Gunung Pulai and Machap water treatment plants.

He explained that the Machap water treatment plant had reported a low water supply from the Machap Dam and had to process raw water from the Yong Peng water treatment plant at four million litres per day (MLD).

“The Machap water treatment plant usually gets its water source from Sungai Benut, but the river’s capacity has recently been at a low level,” he said.

Mohamad Fazli, who is also the Bukit Pasir assemblyman, said Johor is also receiving assistance from neighboring states that provide water tankers to facilitate the direct supply of clean water to users.

At present, he said a total of 46 tankers have been dispatched to the Kota Tinggi, Pontian, Kluang and Batu Pahat districts, while 15 tankers from other states are sent to the Simpang Renggam and Pontian districts.

“Johor would like to thank the water utility companies from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah and Pahang, that loaned their water tankers,” he said.