KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Japan’s Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) landslide victory in the country’s general election.

In a Facebook post, Anwar described the result as a clear mandate from the people for Takaichi’s leadership and vision.

He said the victory reflected public confidence in Takaichi’s economic reform agenda as well as her ability to attract support from a new generation of voters in Japan.

Anwar also recalled Takaichi’s official visit to Malaysia in October 2025 to attend the Asean Summit, just days after she was sworn in as Japan’s prime minister.

He said that during the visit, Takaichi demonstrated strong commitment and enthusiasm in discussions on issues of shared interest between the two countries.

These included economic resilience, the green transition and maritime security.

“Malaysia is committed to sustaining the momentum of cooperation in these strategic priorities.

“Takaichi expressed her commitment to continue working tirelessly for Japan. I will continue to work closely with her to elevate the Malaysia-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a higher level,” Anwar said.