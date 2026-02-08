IPOH, Feb 8 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the local authorities (PBTs), is ready to cooperate with all relevant parties in carrying out the legalisation programme for houses of worship built without permission.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said issues such as land come under the jurisdiction of state governments, but the KPKT is open to helping resolve them amicably.

“That’s why, under the KPKT, there is a RIBI (Non-Islamic Houses of Worship) Division. Let’s all chip in and help resolve this problem,” he told reporters after the ‘Sumbangan Kasih Madani’ event at SJKC Bercham here today.

Nga also said that the construction of every house of worship is subject to the law, including the requirement to obtain planning permits from the PBTs.

“Frankly, the law is very clear. They must obtain the planning permit, and this regulation is meant for all houses of worship, including mosques, churches and temples, with no exceptions,” he said.

Nga also clarified that there are houses of worship built before the existence of the Local Government Act or the National Land Code.

“Some of these houses of worship have existed for hundreds of years. We need to find a solution through the process of legislation.

“What is important is that these structures do not disrupt public order, do not encroach on river reserves and do not obstruct traffic or roads,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the government does not support the construction of houses of worship that do not comply with the stipulated regulations and laws, regardless of race.

The prime minister said all houses of worship, including mosques, surau, temples and churches, must comply with regulations to preserve the country’s harmony and unity. — Bernama