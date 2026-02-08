SEREMBAN, Feb 8 — All food traders, especially those involved in Ramadan bazaars, have been reminded to take food safety matters seriously, take the typhoid vaccination and comply with the highest hygiene standards when preparing buka puasa (breaking of fast) food.

Negeri Sembilan Health, Unity, Information, National Integration and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman Datuk Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman said failure to comply with these basic health requirements is not only an offence, but can also cause food contamination and poisoning among the public.

She added that the typhoid shots act as an early barrier to preventing the spread of dangerous bacteria that can contaminate food and drinks.

“The failure of food traders in getting their typhoid jabs and not maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene will result in action taken against them under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and Section 11 of the Food Act 1983,” she said.

She said this after the programme to clean up the surrounding areas of Pasar Ampangan with the Seremban City Council (MBS), which was also attended by MBS Mayor Datuk Masri Baharuddin.

In another development, Masri advised traders who have not received their refunds from the organisers of the Dataran Senawang Aidilfitri Bazaar to lodge police reports and hand over all the relevant documents to the MBS for further action.

He added that if the organisers refuse to give them the refund, the MBS will use the organisers’ deposits to repay the traders.

The media previously reported that the MBS had fully taken over the management of the Aidilfitri Bazaar in Dataran Senawang this year after cancelling the appointment of the four organisers who failed to meet the stipulated terms and conditions, while another withdrew due to the inability to manage the bazaar properly. — Bernama