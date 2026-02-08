KUANTAN, Feb 8 — An attempt by a local man to evade police ended with his arrest along Jalan Dato’ Wong Ah Jang here yesterday, with a video of the incident later going viral on social media.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the incident occurred at about 3.15 pm when police spotted a car being driven suspiciously from Jalan Gambut towards the city centre.

He said attempts to stop the vehicle resulted in a road accident along Jalan Dato’ Wong Ah Jang involving five other vehicles, after which the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.

“The man was eventually arrested, and further investigation led to the seizure of yaba pills and syabu, estimated to be worth RM2,300,” he said in a statement today, adding that all the drivers involved in the accident were unharmed.

Ashari said the 27-year-old suspect, who tested positive for drugs, had previous records related to drug offences.

He said the suspect was detained to assist in the investigation under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the road accident case was being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama