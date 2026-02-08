PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Malaysia and India will continue to strengthen their cooperation following the upgrading of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Anwar said India is a key partner for Malaysia, with collaboration growing in trade, investment, education, technology and tourism.

“We consider this meeting (bilateral meeting) and these exchanges (MoUs) as very vital, strategic and critical to advance and enhance relations between India and Malaysia. Of course, we have had a long-standing relationship since 1957, but we elevated it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

“The deep historical ties, strong people-to-people linkages and ever-expanding economic cooperation will continue to strengthen collaboration in all fields, including trade and investment, semiconductors, the digital economy, local currency trade, connectivity and energy,” he said.

Anwar said this at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Modi is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia. — Bernama

MORE TO COME