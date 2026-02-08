KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia and India have reaffirmed mutual support for their role in BRICS, underscoring the cooperation as a strategic milestone towards enhancing a more balanced and representative international order.

Both countries, in a joint statement released following the official visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noted that Malaysia has welcomed India’s 2026 BRICS Chairmanship.

India, meanwhile, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malaysia’s role as a BRICS Partner Country and noted Malaysia’s aspiration to become a member of BRICS.

“Both leaders recognised this cooperation as a strategic milestone towards enhancing a more balanced and representative international order.”

“They also shared the view that such engagements provide vital platforms for economies to contribute constructively to equitable global governance and sustainable development,” the joint statement said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Modi held a bilateral meeting in Putrajaya to deepen ties and advance the wide-ranging cooperation between Malaysia and India.

According to the joint statement, both Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, and to support reforms of international institutions.

They pledged to work together to enhance multilateralism, reflecting contemporary realities, in order to make international organisations, including the UNSC, more representative.

The leaders also discussed mutual support for international candidatures.

Modi and Anwar reiterated their commitment to respecting freedom of navigation and overflight, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, and urging all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a free, open, rules-based, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and welcomed enhanced cooperation to implement initiatives under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The Joint Statement noted that Anwar welcomed India’s full and consistent support for Asean Unity and Asean Centrality.

It added that Modi appreciated Malaysia’s successful Chairmanship of Asean in 2025 and thanked Malaysia and other Asean member states for their support in jointly strengthening Asean-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Malaysia and India elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in August 2024. — Bernama