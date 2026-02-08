PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a four-eyed meeting with Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Modi arrived at Seri Perdana at 9.35 am and was welcomed by Anwar. This was followed by a welcoming cultural performance in honour of the visiting foreign dignitary.

Modi has been on a two-day official visit since yesterday (Saturday), at the invitation of Anwar.

Following the bilateral meeting, both leaders proceeded to a delegation meeting.

Among the Cabinet ministers present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Also present were Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who is also the minister in attendance during the visit and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The meetings focused on further strengthening the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with discussions covering cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, labour, tourism, connectivity, agriculture and education, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged following the talks, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest.

There will also be MoUs inked on combating and preventing corruption, standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers and disaster management.

Other additional documents include an agreement on audio-visual production, a Memorandum of Collaboration in the field of labour, Exchanges of Notes covering semiconductors, healthcare, national security and TVET, an Exchange of Letters on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation, as well as the submission of the Framework Agreement on the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).

Following the MoU exchange, Anwar and Modi are expected to address a joint press conference, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and advancing collaboration for mutual benefit.

This is Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and the first since Malaysia and India elevated bilateral relations to a CSP in August 2024. — Bernama