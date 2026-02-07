MELAKA, Feb 7 — The Ramadan month in Melaka is set to be more festive this year with the opening of 50 Ramadan bazaars and eight Aidilfitri bazaars across the state, involving the participation of more than 4,000 traders.

State deputy senior executive councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Zulkiflee Mohd Zin said that of the total, 19 Ramadan bazaars within the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) administrative area have been approved to operate.

He said 10 Ramadan bazaars have been approved in the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) area, followed by 10 bazaars in the Jasin Municipal Council (MPJ) area, while the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) will have 11 bazaars.

“As for the Aidilfitri bazaars, approval has been granted to organisers to operate two bazaars in the MBMB area, namely in Banda Hilir and Klebang, which are quite popular among visitors.

“In the MPAG and MPHTJ areas, three Aidilfitri bazaars have each been allowed to operate, while no Aidilfitri bazaars will be opened in the MPJ area,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the briefing on the organisation of the Melaka Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaars 2026 here, which was also attended by MBMB mayor Datuk Shadan Othman.

Zulkiflee said the two Aidilfitri bazaars in the MBMB area – the iconic Banda Hilir Aidilfitri Bazaar and the Klebang Aidilfitri Bazaar – will begin operations about a week before Ramadan due to the long holiday period during that time.

Meanwhile, he stressed that firm action, including the revocation of business licences, will be taken against any traders found to have misused or transferred their bazaar licences to other parties.

He said the move is aimed at ensuring that no party takes advantage by selling business licences at higher prices to third parties.

“This issue will be monitored by the organisers as well as the local authorities (PBT), as we do not want such incidents to occur in Melaka and tarnish the image or reputation of the state government and the local authorities involved,” he said. — Bernama