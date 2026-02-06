PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) have clarified that all arrival counters at Penang International Airport were in operation, but a surge in passenger numbers led to long queues on Thursday.

The agency said it was aware of online complaints about congestion yesterday, but dismissed claims that only two counters had been open, The Star reported.

“The congestion was caused by an increase in the number of flights... particularly... (from) Spring Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and China Southern Airlines,” Penang AKPS commander Zuhair Jamaludin told the English daily today.

He explained that allegations of only two counters being open were inaccurate, noting that AKPS had activated all 12 arrival inspection counters between 3pm and 10pm.

Even so, congestion in the arrival hall could not be fully resolved as several flights arrived in close succession, including delayed flights.

Zuhair said that 24 flights carrying nearly 3,000 passengers landed between 3pm and 11pm on Thursday. He added that the agency would hold discussions with airport management to better space out flight schedules so that passenger clearance could be carried out more smoothly.