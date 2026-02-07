KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The government has agreed to provide a 50 per cent toll discount on Feb 14 and 15, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year 2026 celebrations, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the discount will be implemented from 12.01 am on Feb 14 (Saturday) until 11.59 pm on Feb 15 (Sunday), with financial implications of RM19.5 million in compensation to highway concessionaires.

The decision was agreed upon at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, in line with the government’s efforts to safeguard unity and the well-being of Malaysians of various races and religions.

“The discount is expected to help ease travel costs for the public returning to their hometowns or going on holiday during the festive period, as well as ahead of Ramadan,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the initiative applies to Class 1 (private) vehicles at all toll plazas and Class 2 vehicles at the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA).

He said the selection of the dates was intended to avoid traffic congestion while optimising operations and coordinating additional logistics at lay-bys and rest and service areas (R&Rs).

Accordingly, highway users are advised to plan their journeys carefully, comply with speed limits and road signage, and make use of the MyPLUS-TTA and TuJu Highway Navigation applications for recommended travel times.

He also recommended that the public check real-time traffic updates through the official channels of the Malaysian Highway Authority or contact the Traffic Management Centre for the latest information. — Bernama