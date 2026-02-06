KOTA TINGGI, Feb 6 — Johor will develop an Integrated Scheduled Waste Hub here at a cost of RM310 million, Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) chief executive officer Datuk Lukman Abu Bakar said.

The construction of the hub, located near the Seelong landfill, is led by KPRJ, a Kitar Selatan Sdn Bhd subsidiary, and began on December 15 and is expected to be completed on June 15 next year.

“The hub is designed to be more than just a landfill but will be a catalyst for the entire industry’s ecosystem in the state,” he said, adding that the first phase of 18.6-hectare development will have 10 main facilities, including a thermal treatment plant with a 100 metric tonne per day capacity.

“In addition, there will be a physical and a chemical treatment plant, a solidification plant and a secure landfill of 3.7 million cubic metre capacity,” he said during the hub’s groundbreaking ceremony here today, which was attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He added that the facility is capable of handling up to 76 codes of scheduled waste, and is developed according to strict standards to create a win-win situation with all stakeholders.

“The facilitiy is expected to be a catalyst to the development of a circular economy in the state, especially in Seelong,” Lukman said, adding that the project utilises technology from Wuhan City Environment Protection Engineering (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (CCEPC), a pioneer in the energy development and environmental protection sectors, especially in waste treatment and resource rehabilitation.

“CCEPC not only operates in China, but has clients throughout the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the construction of the hub not only reduces environmental pollution, but fits the global focus on Johor spurred by the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“Most factories in Johor are forced to dispose of their chemical waste at the Negeri Sembilan disposal site. This hub will become Johor’s first)scheduled waste disposal centre),” he said.

The hub will also offer 150 jobs of various qualifications and skills and raise the living standards of the local community, he added. — Bernama